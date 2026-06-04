New sensory room provides a calming colourful space

A new sensory room was officially launched in the Ballyfermot Civic Centre by NeuroVibe Tribe on May 23rd.

Since 2024, NeuroVibe Tribe, described as a volunteer group of “seven determined mammies” have been working hard to set up activities for neurodivergent children

One of the valuable assets that was provided through their continuous work was a sensory room in the Civic Centre, which was given a much needed upgrade this month.

The launch was attended by South Dublin County Councillor Daithí Doolan and TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh as well as Honourary Lord Mayor of Dublin 10, Anne May who showed their support for the effort and dedication of NeuroVibe members.

The room, which is available to book through Eventbrite, provides a calming, safe space with colourful lighting, gentle sounds, and varied textures to encourage sensory exploration.

Following donations from the Ballyfermot Christmas Fair and funding from members of NeuroVibe Tribe, the group were able to avail of the services provided by Crinion Sensory Rooms.

Chairperson of NeuroVibe Tribe, Antoinette Martin spoke to The Echo about the need for resources such as these in Dublin 10 for neurodivergent individuals.

“It’s such a game changer that there’s a space that’s free for parents or carers to bring anyone in need for 45 minutes and just enjoy it” she said.

The group has been making leaps and bounds in the pursuit of making Dublin 10 an autism friendly town, which has been helped through the work of AsIAm and Dublin City Council.

The group, on top of organising this year’s summer activities, are currently in the early stages of creating a sensory garden for the community.

A sensory hour at Cherry Orchard Equine Centre and weekly sensory swims in Ballyfermot Sports and Fitness pool are just some of the activities that the group has managed to organise for children with additional needs.

The main aim of NeuroVibe Tribe is to reach a point where “neurodivergence is welcome and should be a norm in Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard.”

We’re all volunteers, we are all parenting neurodivergent children, but we give it our all seven days a week because it’s something we love and we’re seeing such a massive change in Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard as well.”

The group also set up a WhatsApp chat which currently stands at 90 members who offer round-the-clock support to other parents in need of advice or help in relation to neurodivergence or autism.

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