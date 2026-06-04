Running Club raise over €2,000 for Beacon of Light

Members of the North Clondalkin Running Club raised over €2,000 for Clondalkin’s Beacon of Light Counselling Service.

NCRC’s Chairperson, Jacqueline Sheehy organised a charity walk “Step into the Light” to acknowledge those who have died by suicide and raise money for the valuable service that the charity provides.

“Having previously used the Beacon of Light Counselling Service personally for bereavement support, I was aware that it was struggling to fund its service” Jacqueline said.

Following the cancellation of this year’s Darkness into Light fundraiser, Jacqueline was inspired to set up a new early morning walk to raise money for a community charity.

She was involved in last year’s Darkness into Light as a committee member and acknowledged the considerable crowd that usually takes part in the annual fundraiser which further encouraged her to organise a new fundraiser.

Although the event was organised last minute, over 150 people made their way to Collinstown Park at 4am to take part in the walk and show support to those affected by suicide.

“We wanted this to be something that people felt they were welcome to attend regardless of their financial status. We created a GoFundMe link that people could donate anything from a euro to the price of a coffee or more if they could afford it” Jacqueline continued.

Huge thanks to principal Maura from St Mary’s Primary school Rowlagh for supporting us to set up the event on the school grounds. Huge thank you to Susan Doyle who supported the event and other members of the community including North Clondalkin Community Choir, staff from the Beacon of Light and members of NCRC.”