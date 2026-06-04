Warning letter issued as tree damaged on site for 171 units

The trees damaged on the of Cypress Grove site

An investigation is ongoing into a damaged tree at a site in Templeogue where a 171-unit planning application is currently under appeal.

The council has stated that they are aware of reported works at Cypress Grove House, which are expected to be paused as the appeal process is ongoing, and that a warning letter has been issued.

An appeal was lodged in April against plans by Applicant Templegrove Developments Limited to build a large-scale residential development on the grounds of Cypress Grove House, which is a protected structure.

The damaged tree is listed as one to be retained under planning documents related to the project.

The local authority issued a statement on the matter: “South Dublin County Council is aware of the reported tree works at Cypress Grove House and has issued a Section 152 Warning Letter under the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) regarding potential unauthorised development.

“The matter is under active investigation by the Planning Enforcement Section, and further action will be taken as appropriate in accordance with planning legislation.”

It is proposed that Cypress Grove House is repaired (externally and internally), conserved and refurbished to provide for five apartments, as part of the large-scale development.

The full proposed development comprises 171 residential units and a mix of houses and apartment buildings ranging in height from three to five storeys overall including 24 three-storey four-bedroom houses; 147 apartment units accommodated across seven blocks.

Block A is ranging in height from three to four storeys accommodating eight apartment units made up of five one-bed and three two-bed with balconies / terraces, with the childcare facility located on the ground floor.

Block B ranges in height from three to five storeys accommodating 46 apartment units made up of seven one-bed and 39 two-bed with balconies / terraces.

32 apartment units make up Block C ranging in height from 3-5 storeys made up of 15 one -bed and 17 two-bed with balconies and terraces.

Block D ranging in height from four-five storeys accommodating 23 apartment units made up of nine one-bed and 14 two-bed with balconies / terraces.

18 apartment units makes up Block E ranging in height from four-five storeys accommodating seven one-bed and 11 two-bed with balconies and terraces.

Block F ranges in height from four-five storeys accommodating 15 apartment units made up of eight one-bed and seven-two-bed with balconies and terraces.

The outcome of the appeal against the development is expected to be made known in July.