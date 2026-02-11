Donore athletes impress in Albufeira

The Donore team at the European clubs cross country in Albufeira

DONORE Harriers have had a busy week with the club competing at International tournaments, particularly the European Champion Clubs Cup XC held in Albufeira, Portugal.

The men’s junior team came very close to a team medal in the U20 Men’s 5,260m and performed the best of all the Irish club teams on the day.

Callum was going strong in 5th but got into difficulty in the last 200m, soldering on to finish 36th. Rhys Johnson finished 8th, Charlie O’Neill in 10th and Liam Morris in 30th.

The team finished fourth overall in the standings.

Adam Noone earned his first Ireland vest as he represented his country at the Celtic Cross Country held at Parliament Hill fields London. Noone was part of the Irish U17 Development team and finished 17th overall.

Back on Irish shores, men and women’s teams competed in round two of the National Indoor League.

The women’s team were 11th and the men’s team were in sixth position.

Abigail Farrell did two events in the league and later on in the day contested the guest race 60m hurlders where she got a new PB and club record finishing with a time of 8.56. This also happened to be the fastest Irish time for a U20 in 13 years.

There were 17 teams across a variety of ages competing in the Dublin Juvenile Indoor Relays.

For the first time ever the club had two mixed teams and the U17 mixed team won bronze alongside the U19 boys.

Jack Raftery got his season off to a start last week at the IFAM Louvain in Belgium with a 47.01 finish in the indoor 400m.

The youngest athletes in the club also got to compete at the Spraoi Dublin athletics event with the occasion being the first time that many of them had competed.