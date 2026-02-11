Former Dubs boss honoured with Hall of Fame Award

LUCAN Sarsfields recently held an award night where they recognised pivotal members and players throughout the club for 2025.

It was a truly momentous occasion with over 30 awards given out in total.

Some of the key award winners include the following, Ronan Foley as Club Person of the Year, Senior Hurlers of the Year to Charlie Keher and Seanie McClelland, Senior Camogie to Aoife Mahon, Intermediate Ladies Football to Sinead Daly and Senior Football to Derek Cahill.

The intermediate hurling team were also awarded management of the year.

Notably as well, perhaps the most high profile induction of the night was Michael O’Grady into the hall of fame.

O’Grady’s influence is not just limited to Sarsfields though the Limerick native has been involved with the club for three decades but expands to the GAA as a whole.

A native of Patrickswell, Limerick he has been involved in Intercounty management with five different counties, Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford, Antrim and most recently Dublin.

He managed both Tipp and Limerick to National Hurling League titles and also managed UCD to win FitzGibbon Cups.

He led the strategic review of Dublin Hurling which then produced the blueprint which has sparked the revival of hurling in Dublin over the past 25 years and was a founding member and still plays a leading role in Friends of Dublin Hurling.

His role in Lucan has seen him act as a manager, selector and a coach for both the Hurling and Camogie teams.

He has always been available to give advice or support to teams within those codes and has been at the fore of promoting Irish culture within the club.

This includes being a member of the Scór team that won a Leinster title for the Club back in 2009.

He has promoted the Irish language through his Cupla Focal classes which he has run for many years and he organises the annual mass for deceased members of the club each November.

All in all an extremely worthy addition to Lucan Sarsfield’s Hall of Fame.