DoubleTAKE enables people living with a disability to meet artists

TCA South Dublin Participatory Arts is delighted to welcome the artists and musicians of DoubleTAKE ‘Supported Arts’ and ‘Supported Music’ studio sessions back after the Christmas break.

Established in 2010, DoubleTAKE Supported Arts Studio is a professional artist’s studio at Rua Red, South Dublin County Arts Centre, dedicated to enabling people living with a disability to meet, work with, and integrate with other artists.

The studio is home to 80 artist members and is staffed by four specialised professional artist mentors, two specialised professional music mentors, and the director and studio coordinator.

DoubleTAKE Supported Music Studio is a sister branch of DoubleTAKE Supported Arts Studio and upholds the same ethos and guidelines and meets over 2 sessions on Thursdays in the Rua Red Arts Centre.

The studio was put through a huge overhaul and cleanup to prepare for another busy year of creativity.

Once they had been safely packed off with the artists, they had a huge spring clean, and now they are raring to go for another full and exciting year of making art.

The studio is open for 9 sessions per week:

Morning sessions are 10:30am – 12:30pm from Monday to Friday, and afternoon sessions are 1:30pm – 3:30pm from Monday to Thursday.

Places are limited, but if you are interested in joining, contact Tallaght Community Arts at info@tallaght-arts.ie or on 086 2706581.

Session fees are €60 per 4-week block to be paid in advance.

