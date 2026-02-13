Upgrade plans for Butler McGee Park

The council have relaunched a public consultation for upgrades to Butler McGee Park after a consultation process last year listed it as being in the wrong townland.

South Dublin County Council have launched an online Part 8 consultation for the proposed redevelopment of the park and are inviting the public to have their say again.

In a clarification notice published on their online consultation portal, SDCC said they wished to clarify that “the reference to the “townland of Tallaght” in the public notice published on 11th November 2025 should read “townland of Jobstown”.”

“No other aspect of the proposed development, red line boundary, or consultation period is affected by this correction.”

Four new entrance plazas, a dog park, and a multi-use games area are just some of the new features proposed for the Butler McGee Park upgrades, marking the “next phase in SDCC’s programme to enhance public parks and open spaces across West Tallaght”

Proposed upgrades include a Multi Use Games Area with floodlighting, a 35m long ball wall and an activity circuit with seats and play/fitness, while all existing sports pitches bar one will be retained.

The proposal also includes plans for an enclosed dog park, and is based off “extensive informal consultation” that the council carried out earlier this year with over 521 participants, including residents, local schools, sports clubs, and community groups

“Once complete, it will play a key role in strengthening the network of green infrastructure, walking routes and recreational facilities across West Tallaght,” the council said.

“The vision for the upgraded park is to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive public space where people of all ages can meet, exercise, and enjoy nature, free from anti-social behaviour.”

Nine observations were submitted during the previous public consultation, which ran from November 11 until December 23, 2025.

Groups including Future of Dublin and Dublin Cycling Campaign welcomed the proposed changes to the park and included a few requests to ensure equal accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians.

“A new entrance from the Cheeverstown Road bus stop—combined with bicycle parking on both sides of the park and a safer crossing—would significantly improve access to green space and sustainable travel options,” the submission from Future of Dublin, an independent South Dublin residents group supporting the BusConnects project, read.

“These small but meaningful improvements would support the W4, W6, and 71 bus networks, strengthen multimodal connectivity, and ensure the park is well-integrated with the needs of the surrounding community.”

Other submissions were from local residents with one suggesting that the upgrades include a 5G sports pitch, and another asking for greater consideration for disabled users of the park.

This submission, from someone living in Drumcairn Green who currently uses “a walker now but in time will be in a wheelchair”, noted that “none of the five entrances to the park are easy access to the park” because of kissing gates used to deter scrambler access and a lack of safe pedestrian crossings near some of the entrances.

The public submissions portal for upgrades to Butler McGee Park is open online at consult.sdublincoco.ie until March 12, or submissions can made by post to the council’s Climate Action Department.

