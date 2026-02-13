€3.5m in grants allocated for TU Dublin projects

OVER 3.5 million in grants has been allocated to Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

TUD, an amalgamation of technical universities, which includes TUD Tallaght, will benefit from a financial boost of €3.5m.

The funds can be used to support a number of projects including small-scale building works, health and safety works, energy efficiency, access upgrades, refurbishment and equipment purchases or renewal.

The Devolved Capital Grant announcement for Dublin comes from an overall package of over €41 million for 19 higher institutions around the country including 12 universities, two Institutes of Technologies, and five smaller colleges.

The investment will “drive and deliver more sustainable campuses” and “ensure our campuses are upheld to highest possible standards”, according to Fianna Fáil TD Tom Brabazon.

“This funding will not only help drive and deliver a more sustainable campus into the future but will ensure the campus will be upheld to the highest possible standards. I am delighted that these Higher Education Institutions and universities across Dublin can now move forward and future proof their campuses with this funding, providing them with any essential upgrades they need.

Brabazon believes the funds will allow the likes of TUD Tallaght to invest in works aligned with climate objectives.

“We understand the challenges that exist for our third level institutions in meeting climate targets, and this grant is there to support them.”

