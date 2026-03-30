Dr Torun named Female Entrepreneur of the Year

FOUNDER of Tallaght-based Dr Torun’s Clinic, Dr Elif Torun, has been named Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 by the Local Enterprise Office South Dublin.

Dr Torun received the award during Local Enterprise Week celebrations, recognising her contribution to healthcare and entrepreneurship in the area.

The practice in Old Bawn supports more than 6,000 patients in the community.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Torun said the recognition was both emotional and meaningful.

“It was a very proud moment for me,” she said.

“My greatest passion has always been caring for my patients and serving the community here in South Dublin. Being recognised for that work means a lot to me.”

Dr Torun, who is of Turkish descent, emphasised that her approach to medicine has always focused on personalised care.

“For me, patients are never numbers. Every person who comes through our doors has their own story and their own health journey. I strongly believe in providing personalised care where people feel listened to, supported and respected.”

Dr Torun says her philosophy is also shaped by her multicultural perspective.

“Respecting people’s different backgrounds and life experiences is very important to me. That understanding helps create stronger connections between doctors and patients.”

Dr Torun also highlighted the importance of organisations that support women in business.

“I am very grateful to the Local Enterprise Office South Dublin for the support they provide to women entrepreneurs. Their encouragement helps many people grow their ideas and contribute to their communities.”

In addition to her work as a doctor, Dr Torun is also a member of the South Dublin Chamber, where she connects with other local businesses and entrepreneurs.

She also expressed gratitude to her father for “raising me with strong values”, her sister Fatima and family and friends who have supported her.

Alongside general medical care, Dr Torun’s Clinic also offers medically supervised IV infusion treatments, including iron infusions, glutathione antioxidant drips, vitamin infusions and Myers’ Cocktail therapy, delivered in a clinical setting.

Patients can contact Dr Torun’s Clinic in South Dublin for appointments, and online booking is now available for consultations through the clinic’s website.