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Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Tallaght

Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Tallaght

Echo StaffMarch 28, 2026 6:54 pm

A WOMAN has been arrested by gardai investigating the death of a man in Cookstown in Tallaght on Friday.

The woman, aged in hers 50s, is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin area.

Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardai rushed to the scene of an apartment block in Cookstown shortly after 1.10pm.

The man, in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was removed to Dublin City Mortuary.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased man has concluded according to gardai and the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage – including dashcam recordings from those who were travelling in the vicinity of the junction of Second Avenue and Cookstown Way, Cookstown, Dublin 24 between 10pm on Thursday, March 26 and 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, March 27.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

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