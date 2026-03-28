Gardaí uncover €1.46m cannabis haul at ‘safehouse’ in Tallaght

Two brothers, one described as “not the Napoleon of crime”, have been remanded in custody after gardaí uncovered almost €1.5m at a “safehouse” in Tallaght, reports Tom Tuite.

Mark Courtney, 58, of Grace O’Malley Drive, Howth, Dublin and his 53-year-old sibling Derek Courtney, were arrested after a Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) garda raid on Thursday.

They have been charged with possessing cannabis and having it for sale or supply on March 26 at Derek Courtney’s home in St Aongus Green, in Tallaght.

The elder brother did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody with a recommendation that he receive medical treatment.

He made no reply to the charge.

Derek Courtney was remanded in custody with consent to bail of €25,000.

DCRT Garda Tom Doyle stated that Derek Courtney was paid and trusted to keep the drugs for a significant drug trafficking organisation.

The court heard that when gardaí entered, the accused told them, “I wasn’t in trouble five minutes ago, but I am now”.

The contested bail hearing was told that the value of the drugs was €1.46m and officers recovered 70 kilogrammes of cannabis herb, 10 kilogrammes of cannabis resin, some of it vacuum packed, and weighing scales.

Garda Ryan alleged it was recovered from Derek Courtney’s bedroom and two spare rooms in his house.

The court heard that he was currently on disability leave, employed by Dublin City Council, and intended to return to work.

His barrister, Kevin McCrave, pleaded for bail, telling the court his client was “not the Napoleon of crime” and he did not have houses in Spain, just a single man who lived most of his life at the same address.

Counsel stressed that his client had the presumption of innocence and how the evidence given by the garda would be tested at a trial.

Judge Hughes set his bail at €10,000 and ordered him to lodge half that amount, and directed that a €15,000 independent surety must be approved before he can be released under conditions.

Legal aid was granted to the pair, who will appear again next week at Cloverhill District Court.