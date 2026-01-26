Draft planning framework raises concerns with residents

Residents of Clondalkin raised concerns about the draft Clondalkin Local Planning Framework’s permeability suggestions, a month after councillors did the same in a special meeting.

Submissions have been made ahead of the looming Monday deadline for the latest alterations to the draft Clondalkin LPF, with residents still concerned about permeability of areas, both pedestrian and vehicle related.

One submission discussed the potential removal of a gate on Cherrywood Avenue as a topic of contention.

The author noted that the gate in question has “been insitu for over 40 years” and that the possible change to the area is causing “undue” anxiety for residents of all ages.

The submission continues: “The opening if this gate would no doubt increase antisocial behaviour and also the use of parents who will be parking at this opening to allow their children out to the school across the way. This happens at Richmond Way already.

“Cherrywood Avenue is a mature estate. People bought houses here as there is no through access for [the] public and this offers security to homeowners.”

The author also called for residents’ schedules to be taken into consideration when holding a public consultation on the proposed change.

One of the proposed alterations to the LPF is a commitment from South Dublin County Council to hold public consultation with directly impacted parties and seek agreement with them on any future proposed permeability links or estate openings.

Another submission on SDCC’s consultation portal details concerns about traffic near The Mill Shopping Centre after the news that a 1,400-home development would be situated nearby.

The submission author stated their belief that permeability routes created through the development would lead to more strain placed on the Old Nangor Road and their estate, Millpark, and requested primary vehicular access via the New Nangor Road instead.

The author stated: “I am gravely concerned that these proposals will lead to “rat-running” and significant traffic displacement into our residential area, which was not designed for such volumes…

“…Directing traffic to this higher-capacity regional road, rather than through the village core or the Mill Centre car park, this is the only solution that preserves the safety and character of the existing residential communities.”

The author also noted concern that the junction at the local Garda Station that is “already a known bottleneck” and that the access suggested “will cause permanent gridlock in the village.”

The Health and Safety Authority also sent in a submission via a COMAH Inspector (Control of Major Accident Hazards involving Dangerous Substances).

The submission urged the local authority the draft framework contains “an indication of planning policy in relation to major accident hazard sites”, as well as “a policy on the siting of new major hazard establishments” and “consultation distances and generic advice, where applicable, supplied by the Authority to South Dublin County Council in relation to such sites.”

Submissions will be accepted on the proposed alterations until Monday, January 26 at 11:59 pm.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.