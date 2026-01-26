Search
Investor purchases 115 apartments in Kilcarbery for €50m
James Roulston MooneyJanuary 26, 2026 10:16 am

“A new entrant into the Irish market.”

115 newly developed homes within Kilcarbery Grange in Clondalkin have been sold to a Dutch family office in a €50m deal.

