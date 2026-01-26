Investor purchases 115 apartments in Kilcarbery for €50m
“A new entrant into the Irish market.”
115 newly developed homes within Kilcarbery Grange in Clondalkin have been sold to a Dutch family office in a €50m deal.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Action needed on canisters ‘before we have a death’News
There have been renewed calls for nitrous oxide to be outlawed in Ireland “before we have a death”.Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has...
Evening time economy aims to ‘bring vibrancy and vitality’News
A pilot plan to develop an evening time economy for Tallaght will aim to “bring vibrancy and vitality” to the town centre.The...
Clean up works after storms cost council over €153,000News
Clean up works after winter storms in 2025 are set to cost the council over €153,000.South Dublin County Council’s SWAT – Severe...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.