Drama group complete successful one-act plays

“LUCAN Drama’s series of autumn one-act plays has recently completed a successful four-night run upstairs in Courtney’s of Lucan.” explains Graham Donlon.

From October 20 to 24, people were entertained by three different comedies, closing out local activities for Lucan Drama for the year.

The plays were a range of comedies, from the dark and psychological to the sublime and the ridiculous.

The first play, directed by debutant Trevor Murtagh, was ‘Small Box Psychosis’, a dark comedy about an elevator ride from hell starring John Jordan, Eoin McDonnell, and Jack Flanagan.

The middle play, ‘Daisy Market’, directed by James King, was about two enterprising women trying to make an honest-ish buck, starring Ruth Carroll, Jacqueline Carroll, David Doyle, Sarah Jane Stewart, and Aoife Mahon.

The night was closed out with the rambunctious ‘Murder on a Budget’, directed by another debutant, Amy Dumpleton. The huge cast for ‘Murder’ included the always-in-demand David Doyle as Sergeant Plod, as well as Tim Cogavin as the legendary Inspector Drake.

The rest of the cast were Marianne Bradley, Caoimhe Cronin, Ciaran Kendrick, Aisling Ní Fhoghlú, Michael Lysaght, and Aine Kelly, as well as Mary Guy as the inimitable Props Lady.

“We had several sold-out nights,” explains Graham, and Lucan Drama are “incredibly grateful” for all the support and assistance received throughout the run from Courtney’s staff.

However, the group echo the sentiments of local politicians who are calling for a dedicated performance space in the Lucan area.

Rounding out the calendar year for Lucan Drama is the All-Ireland One-Act Drama circuit, where James Goodman directs Nancy Harris’s psychological thriller ‘Little Dolls’, starring Erin Lynch and Connor Hillman.

‘Little Dolls’ was seen in Courtney’s in May this year, and “we’re sure they’ll be more than a match for the bigger drama groups throughout the competition.”

In fact, ‘Little Dolls’ has already secured a second place in the 2025 Enniskillen drama festival.

Lucan Drama wishes James, Erin, and Connor all the very best of luck on the circuit this year, and “we are certain they’ll do Lucan Drama proud.” concludes Graham.

As of writing, ‘Little Dolls’ has been performed in Enniskillen on October 25, Gorey on November 8, Castleblaney on November 9, and Ballymahon on November 15, with the final performance taking place on November 22 in Skerries.

Congratulations from The Echo to all involved.