Three bands come together for evening of music celebration

“For the first time ever, three community bands from the South Dublin region come together for an evening of music and celebration,” beams Edel of Lucan Concert Band.

With a combined age of 170 years, three of South Dublin’s leading community ensembles, St Joseph’s Pipe Band, Lucan Concert Band, and Clondalkin Youth Band, come together for the first time to present an unforgettable evening of music and celebration.

Each group brings its own rich tradition and distinctive sound, with decades of community engagement and performance proudly represented on stage.

This unique collaboration brings together three ensembles at the top of their game, each recognised for musical excellence and deep community roots. Collectively, they showcase the remarkable depth of talent that flourishes across South Dublin County.

It is a true celebration of excellence, unity, and the musical heartbeat of South Dublin.

The event came about through band connections and friendships, and an idea was suggested for the three local bands to come together for a joint concert. All bands are well established but have never before played together.

The point is further emphasised by Tara O’Flaherty of Clondalkin Youth Band:

“Ken Whelan {Lucan Concert Band director} would have known our band director Neal {Christopher} from many years ago, and Tim Farrelly {St Joseph’s Pipe Band director} would have attended our garden concerts.”

Next up for Lucan Concert Band is ‘Carols by Candlelight’ on Thursday evening December 11 in Methodist Church, Lucan, as well as their annual charity collection for St Vincent de Paul in Stillorgan Shopping Centre on Saturday, December 20.

Meanwhile, the Clondalkin Youth Band have been invited to take part in the 2026 World Music Contest in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, the most prestigious international festival for wind music since 1951.

Tara describes it as the “musical Olympic games” that take place every four years in Holland.

This competition takes in around 20,000 musicians and 300,000 visitors every four years on average and has picked the Clondalkin Youth Band as the only band representing Ireland.

This coincides with not only the 40th anniversary of the band but also the 75th anniversary of the competition.

Edel and Tara would like to thank the committees and musical directors of all three bands: “without working together, this concert would not have come together so smoothly.”

The joint concert will take place in the 700-seat auditorium of the Scientology Community Centre, 24 Firhouse Road, D24CX39, Dublin 24.

Doors open on Thursday, November 20 at 7pm: tickets are available on Eventbrite, and admission costs 10 euro.