Dressing Tallaght weddings and families across the generations

Seamus McNally alongside his son Ethan, Suit Specialist, two generations working together at Best Menswear

Fourteen years after leaving The Square, the return of Best Menswear has been marked by familiar faces, shared memories, and stories that span generations.

Few people embody that journey more than Seamus McNally, who managed the original Best Menswear store in The Square all those years ago and is now the company’s Made to Measure specialist.

Sitting down to talk with Seamus is less like an interview and more like listening to Tallaght’s wedding history unfold.

Seamus, you were here the first time Best Menswear was in The Square. What does it feel like to be back?

It’s honestly very special. Walking back into The Square after all these years brought back a lot of memories.

Tallaght has changed, of course, but the sense of community is still very much there.

People still value local service and familiar faces. Since reopening, so many customers have told me, ‘I remember you from years ago’ and ‘You dressed me for my wedding!’.

It’s lovely to reconnect with them.

You’ve dressed generations of families for weddings. Is that something you ever expected?

Not at the time – but looking back now, it’s one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

I’ve dressed men who came in as young grooms in the 90’s, and now I’m fitting their sons for their own weddings.

There’s something very grounding about that.

Weddings mark big moments in people’s lives and to be trusted with that, across generations, means a lot.

How has wedding style changed over the years?

Comfort is probably the biggest change.

Years ago, you wore suits because that’s just what you did.

Today’s grooms want to look sharp, but they also want to feel confident and feel like themselves.

We see a lot more thought going into fit, fabric and versatility now. Grooms want a suit they’ll wear again – to work, other weddings, or family events.

What’s it like dressing the children of couples you once dressed yourself?

To me, it’s a reminder that weddings aren’t just one-day events, they’re part of family history. Being trusted with that, even in a small way, is something I never take lightly.

What does the return to The Square mean for Best Menswear now?

It feels right. Being back in The Square makes it easy for people to drop in, to come together for fittings, to keep things local.

There’s no pressure, no rush, just proper service.

For me, it’s about doing what I’ve always done; helping people feel confident in what they’re wearing.

Whether it’s a made-to-measure wedding suit or a ready to wear option that just fit’s perfectly, the goal is the same.

Your role has evolved over the years. What does your job as Made To Measure Specialist involve?

My role as Made to Measure Specialist is about helping people create something that fits properly and feels personal to them.

We are Made to Measure tailoring to both men and women, allowing customers choice, fit, and individuality.

Some customers want something very specific, and a Made to Measure is perfect for that.

Others will find that a ready to wear suit works just as well with the right fit.

My job is to guide people through those options, and make sure they end up with something they feel comfortable and confident in.

After all these years, what’s the most important thing you’ve learned about dressing for weddings?

That confidence beats everything. If a man feels comfortable and confident, it shows straight away.

Weddings mark the passing of time in a way that few occasions do.

Parents become guests, guests become grooms and brides, and traditions quietly evolve.

Best Menswear’s return to The Square is a reminder that some things endure – familiar faces, honest advice, and the reassurance of keeping important moments close to home.