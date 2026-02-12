Grow Mental Health launches its BIG LOVE, Virtual Rose Garden

This Valentine’s season, Grow Mental Health is celebrating a different kind of love, Friendship Love – the everyday kindness, care and support that helps people through life’s challenges – with the launch of its BIG LOVE Virtual Rose Garden, a nationwide initiative inviting people to honour their MENTAL HEALTH HEROES.

Grow Mental Health hopes to fill its Virtual Rose Garden with messages of appreciation and ensure that mental health heroes across Ireland feel seen, valued, and supported.

Launching on Grow.ie on the 4th of February, the Virtual Rose Garden allows supporters to make a donation and dedicate a virtual rose to their “hero” – a friend, family member, colleague, volunteer or loved one who has played a meaningful role in supporting their mental wellbeing.

Donors can then share their rose publicly on social media or privately via WhatsApp, email or messaging platforms to notify their chosen person.

Grow Mental Health hopes to raise at least €10,000 through the initiative.

Christine Fitzgerald, Chair of the Board of Grow and spokesperson for Grow Mental Health, said “Grow is built on the power of peer support and human connection.

Throughout my own mental health journey, it was the encouragement and kindness of others that helped me recover, return to education and build a life I’m proud of.

The Virtual Rose Garden is a simple but deeply meaningful way to say thank you to the people who show up for us – often quietly and without recognition.

This Valentine’s season, we’re inviting everyone to pause, reflect, and honour the mental health heroes who help us cope, grow and keep going.”

Annabel O’Keeffe, Grow Mental Health’s CEO said “This initiative gives individuals, schools, community groups, local businesses and organisations a chance to reflect and acknowledge the kindness they receive and value from others.

‘Companies can dedicate roses to employees, partners, or customers, while friends can celebrate friends, all through a meaningful act that helps fund free mental health supports nationwide”.

Grow’s Virtual Rose Garden aims to fill a digital space with messages of gratitude, connection and hope while raising vital funds for Grow Mental Health’s free weekly peer support groups across Ireland.

Register, donate or learn more.