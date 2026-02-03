Driver (41) ‘panicked’ when he saw gardai while over the limit on Cookstown Road

A DRIVER who “panicked” when he saw gardai while over the limit was disqualified from driving for three years at Blanchardstown District Court.

Ross Byrne (41), The Grove, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, appeared before court.

Garda Alex Meehan told the court that in February, 2025, gardai observed a vehicle acting erratically on Cookstown Road.

The driver, identified as Mr Byrne, at one stage was driving in the direction of the garda car which had to manoeuvre to avoid a head on collision.

From speaking to the driver, gardai concluded he was incapable of operating a vehicle in a public place.

A subsequent blood test returned an alcohol level of 170mg per 100ml of blood.

Defence counsel said his client has no previous convictions, was very apologetic.

On the night in question, his client had a few drinks and “simply panicked” when he saw gardai.

A plumber by trade, his client is partially deaf and the sole breadwinner for his partner and two kids.

Defence counsel asked the court if a disqualification could be delayed by six months for Mr Byrne to get his affairs in order.

Judge Peter White agreed to suspend the disqualification for six months, and disqualified Mr Byrne for three years and fined him €500 for the drink driving charge.

A dangerous driving charge saw a €500 fine and a two-year disqualification, which will run concurrently.

