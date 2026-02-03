The Address Collective is shortlisted for award

THE Address Collective, a family-owned Irish hotel group, has been shortlisted for the Local Business of the Year Award at The Irish Times Business Awards.

Owned and managed by husband-and-wife team Brian and Ciara McGettigan, the venture was launched as The Address hotel brand in 2020 following a €16m investment, which upgraded and rebranded three established hotels into luxury concepts: The Kingswood Hotel in Citywest, The North Star Hotel in Dublin 1, and the Ambassador in Cork.

The nomination recognises the group’s growth, innovation, and commitment to sustainability in the hospitality sector and follows a series of previous recognitions, including multiple nominations at the Irish Hotel Awards and Green Hospitality Programme certifications.

Brian McGettigan, owner of The Address Collective, told The Echo: “Being recognised among such outstanding hospitality destinations across Ireland is truly an honour. It reflects the passion and dedication of our teams across all five hotels, and our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests.”

The Address Collective employs over 400 staff including 73 employees at The Address Citywest.

Today, the group operates five four-star hotels in Dublin, Cork, Sligo, and Glasgow, with a new 79-room hotel currently under development on Capel Street in Dublin at a cost of €34 million.

McGettigan says the group have a continued ambition to “combine luxury hospitality with sustainable practices, creating memorable experiences for guests while supporting local communities.”

The Irish Times Business Awards are held in association with Bank of Ireland for 2026.

Those shortlisted were identified for the award by Bank of Ireland relationship managers.

A panel of judges will be chaired by Microsoft executive Anne Sheehan. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin 2 on February 19, 2026.