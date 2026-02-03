Search
Upset after primary school and Abacas are broken into
St Kevin’s Boys School and Abacus Special School were broken into

Upset after primary school and Abacas are broken into

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 3, 2026 8:50 am

“This seems to have been a big operation.”

The community in Kilnamanagh are shocked and upset after break-ins occurred in the early hours of Wedensday morning.

Read More


‘Much needed’ community centre extension to be built

Tallaght

“You’ll see great things out of there once it is delivered.”A community centre in Tallaght is lined up for a new extension...

St Aidan’s are on the ball with Mick Duff astro pitch

Tallaght

A Tallaght school have named their new all-weather pitch after a local councillor with “a long track record of inclusion and support...

‘Today our little boy Archie received his treatment’

Tallaght

The family of Tallaght boy Archie Ennis are “beyond proud” of him as he has finished part of his treatment in America.Eight-year-old...

Driver (41) ‘panicked’ when he saw gardai while over the limit on Cookstown Road

Tallaght

A DRIVER who “panicked” when he saw gardai while over the limit was disqualified from driving for three years at Blanchardstown District...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST