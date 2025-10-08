Driver (53) who collides with moped conducting a u-turn is fined €450

A DRIVER who collided with a moped while conducting a u-turn on a road was disqualified from driving for three months and fined €450 at Tallaght District Court.

Heherson Marquez (53), with an address of Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, appeared before court charged with careless driving for an incident in which the moped driver was hospitalised with a broken

leg.

Garda James Humphries told the court that the accused was parked against the footpath on Larkfield Park, Kimmage on January 19, 2023, waiting to collect his daughter from school.

He attempted a u-turn but failed to observe a moped driver resulting in a collision. The court heard Mr Marquez has no previous convictions and is a health care assistant, working two to three days a week.

No victim impact statement was provided to the court but Mr Marquez wrote to the victim expressing regret and paid €100 into the poor box.

Judge Patricia McNamara took into account the guilty plea, the no previous convictions and the hope that the defendant learned from a restorative justice programme.

Judge McNamara disqualified him from driving for three months and fined Marquez €450 with five months to pay.

