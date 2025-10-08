Search
Tensions reach boiling point

James Roulston MooneyOctober 8, 2025 12:16 pm

“I’d just like Councillor Ó Brion to confirm that he was not calling me ‘far-right?”.

Tensions neared boiling point as local representatives discussed recent attacks on the Indian community in a recent area meeting.

Councillors Eoin Ó Broin and Linda De Courcy had an icy interaction as solidarity was expressed with the community in question.

Cllr De Courcy questioned the need to express solidarity with this section of the South Dublin population, noting Garda statistics that state there has been no increase in violence against them.

Cllr Ó Brion acknowledged De Courcy’s point and responded: “Guards also tell us there hasn’t been an increase in any forms of crime or violence as a result of inward migration.

“And I don’t hear people in the far-right camp using that statistic in the same way as they use the one which has been quoted here.”

Cllr De Courcy took this as a declaration from her colleague that she was among the camp he described and asked him to clarify.

Councillor Darragh Adelaide had also brought up the term ‘far-right’ when he chipped in on the motion to express solidarity with the Indian community.

However, the use of the term as part of a response to her point disappointed Cllr De Courcy.

Cllr Ó Broin replied to the query about his words: “If it helps, I’m glad to hear you’re not far-right.”

