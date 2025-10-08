Search
‘Novel challenge’ claiming EPA failed to meet climate obligations
The data centre operated by Echelon in Grange Castle

James Roulston MooneyOctober 8, 2025 12:19 pm

The Irish Environmental Protection Agency has been challenged in the High Court over the licensing of a new Dublin data centre by environmental campaigners.

The Friends of the Irish Environment and Dr Colin Doyle have brought a “novel challenge” to the EPA, claiming they have failed to meet climate obligations in their licensing of the Grange Castle centre.

