‘Novel challenge’ claiming EPA failed to meet climate obligations
The Irish Environmental Protection Agency has been challenged in the High Court over the licensing of a new Dublin data centre by environmental campaigners.
The Friends of the Irish Environment and Dr Colin Doyle have brought a “novel challenge” to the EPA, claiming they have failed to meet climate obligations in their licensing of the Grange Castle centre.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
