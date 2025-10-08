Search
Strong financial position presents a real opportunity to invest in infrastructure
Chamber Ireland President Margaret Considine

Echo StaffOctober 8, 2025 12:22 pm

CHAMBERS Ireland launched its pre-budget submission reflecting the shared priorities of affiliated Chambers of Commerce around the country.

Calling on the Government to take decisive and long-term action, President Margaret Considine highlighted the need for urgency:

“Our economy continues to grow but essential infrastructure has not kept up with the rapidly rising demand.

‘Few could have anticipated today’s economic resilience given the challenges of the past two decades, yet insufficient infrastructure delivery now poses a real threat to our ongoing prosperity.

‘Our network is united in saying that closing this gap is vital and if we fail to act, then we risk entering a period of managed decline,” said Ms Considine, who is a former President of South Dublin

Chamber.

The submission stresses that while the housing crisis remains front and centre, it has overshadowed other fundamental service shortfalls particularly in energy, public transport, water and wastewater treatment.

Chief Executive Ian Talbot said: “The era of being able to tolerate delays caused by lengthy planning challenges, judicial reviews and other hurdles is over.

‘Discussion of the impact on future generations has now been overtaken by the impact on the current generation.

‘Each delay also increases both the pressure and the ultimate cost.

‘We need a whole-of-Government and State Agency approach that uses every lever available including tax incentives and legislative change to accelerate the delivery of vital infrastructure and housing.”

He drew attention to the State’s competitiveness amid global uncertainty, driven by protectionist policies, tariffs and the mounting impact of climate change:

“The State’s strong financial position presents a real opportunity to invest in essential infrastructure and revitalise our towns and cities.

‘With the right decisions we can lay the foundation for a more sustainable economy and give businesses the certainty they need to invest and stay competitive.”

