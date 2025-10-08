Student (25) attacked by youths with a metal pole

A Moroccan student fell victim to a ‘racist attack’ at the Grange View bus stop in Clondalkin from a group of youths after travelling home on Thursday evening.

25-year-old Youness was attacked by five youths with a metal pole after being asked where he was from when he got off the bus.

The student had been to the cinema and had taken the 13 bus to the stop before his night took a turn.

Youness’ friend Ilias described the attack: “They asked him where he was from, and he simply replied that he was from Morocco and walked away.

Tragically, instead of leaving him alone, they attacked him. One of them struck him with a metal pole, breaking two of his teeth and causing a serious head injury.”

Gardaí were notified of the incident shortly after it took place and Youness was taken to the emergency department of Tallaght University Hospital.

The 25-year-old required urgent medical treatment for his injuries and underwent head scans when he was admitted.

Ilias noted: “This was a traumatic experience for my friend and has left him both physically injured and emotionally shaken.

“Incidents like this raise very serious concerns about public safety in Dublin and the increasing risk of racially motivated violence.”

Ilias stated that this was not the first time that not the first time that one of his friends had been attacked in Dublin.

Another friend of his had been surrounded by a gang of teenagers and kicked in recent weeks and Ilias noted that these events have unsettled him.

“As a Moroccan, this has made me increasingly concerned for my safety as well.

“We strongly believe this story should be highlighted to raise awareness and to encourage swift action from the authorities to prevent such incidents from happening to others.”