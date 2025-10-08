Rovers remain on course to complete the double

Michael Noonan takes on the Kerry defence during the semi-final clash in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday Photos by George Kelly

SHAMROCK Rovers have reached the FAI Cup final following a comprehensive victory over Kerry FC with a 6-1 scoreline last Sunday evening in Tallaght Stadium.

The first ever competitive clash between the clubs, Graham Burke would establish a clear lead for Rovers within the opening 25 minutes, netting twice in quick succession to produce a 2-0 lead for the soon to be league champions.

He would soon be involved in an off the ball incident with Kerry’s Joe Adams which has caused quite the stir online however escaped any disciplinary action from the referee during the game.

A further brace from Michael Noonan along with goals from Dylan Watts and Cian Barrett sealed the victory for Rovers with a Kerry penalty in the 56th minute scored by Joe Adams amounting to little more than a consolation goal.

Bradley spoke on his side’s dominating performance throughout the game.

“Kerry are an extremely honest group, They work extremely hard for each other, so we had to be patient at times and wait for the opportunities.

‘But some of the play was really, really good and I’m really happy that when we had them [struggling to defend] we kept going. We experienced that on Thursday night.

‘When good teams have you on the ropes, they go for you so that was really pleasing.”

“I knew they’d be well-organised, I knew they’d have a game plan to frustrate us and it was just about being patient. When it’s 0-0, 1-0, they’ll always believe and they’ll always keep working when they have something to aim for, but we just had to be patient and find the openings and we did.”

The result brings Rovers one step closer to completing a domestic double, a feat that would be their first since 1987. Bradley is all too conscious of the fact.

“We knew that before the game, I was well aware of that. Going back to Thursday [the loss to Sparta Prague and resting players], this was always our aim, to give ourselves the chance of doing the double.

‘It would be something that would be remembered forever.

‘We’ve given ourselves that chance now by reaching the final and we’ll do everything to make it happen.”