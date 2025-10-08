Peamount women topple league leaders Athlone

PEAMOUNT United women team are on a tremendous run of form at the minute and have only extended their winning ways following last weekend’s game against league leaders Athlone Town.

Heading into this game there were some questions to be asked of Peamount following the 3-0 defeat that they suffered the last time the two sides met.

Yet because of the recent run of form which has seen them lose just one of their last seven games they had reason to be confident heading into the fixture.

It took about 15 minutes for the action to really get underway in the match with Isabel Ryan hitting the post for Athlone early on.

Peamount would respond shortly after with Aishling Spillane broke through the defence of Athlone with a powerful run, her shot was saved handily however by Megan Plaschko in goal.

Peamount received the best chance of the game in the 30th minute when Sadhbh Doyle found herself one on one with the keeper after being played through by Ellen Dolan.

She was denied by Plaschko who has proven her worth numerous times in goal for Athlone this season.

Peamount had further attempts to score by the end of that half and Sorcha Melia will be disappointed she did not convert at least one of her chances before half time.

While they headed into the interval scoreless, Peamount deserved to have at least one goal to their name,

Sorcha Melia’s bad luck would continue and after the resumption of the second half a long range effort from her clip off the post after making its way past Plaschko in goal.

Peamount would finally get the ball into the back of the net with 15 minutes left in the game with Eleanor Ryan Doyle getting on the end of a Sadhbh Doyle cross, her effort however would be ruled out as offside.

Finally, saving Peamount from what would have been an incredibly frustrating draw, Eleanor Ryan Doyle found the target with only three minutes left in the game.

One on one with the keeper she made no mistake as Plaschko was finally beaten with no offside flag coming to the rescue.

The result has pushed Peamount into 5th place and truly highlights the progress they have made in recent weeks.

It took until the penultimate game of the season but league leaders Athlone have finally been beaten and will not achieve the coveted ‘invincible’ season.