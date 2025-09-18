Search
Driver is fined €700 for no insurance and no licence
Maurice GarveySeptember 18, 2025 10:26 am

A LEARNER driver was fined for having no insurance or valid driver licence at Tallaght District Court.

Alina Cabries (45), with an address of Killarney Heights, Bray, Co Wicklow, appeared before court charged with road traffic offences.

Garda Sean Lawlor told the court that on January 27, 2019, gardai were called to a single vehicle traffic incident at Junction 12 (Firhouse) on the M50 at approximately 2.05am.

When approached, the accused and her boyfriend were in a vehicle, and Garda Lawlor got a “strong smell of alcohol from both of them.”

The court heard from gardai that breath tests and samples were positive, however the charge of drink driving was withdrawn from court, as the defendant claimed to have not received notice in the post.

Counsel for Ms Cabries said his client is a mother of two school-age children, a single parent, has worked as a cleaner for 10 years, and was diagnosed with cancer.

Cabries plead guilty to the charges.

Judge Patricia McNamara said she will leave disqualification on no insurance from two years to six months.

Ms Cabries was fined €450 with six months for no insurance and fined €250 for driving without a full driver licence.

The drink-driving charge was withdrawn and the defendant was given the “benefit the doubt” that she didn’t receive notification.

