St Jude’s miss out on knockout phase

ST JUDE’S missed out on a place in the Senior Hurling Championship knockout phase last Friday night when they were defeated by Naomh Barrog by 15 points in Parnell Park with the final score reading 1-23 to 0-11.

The result condemned them to a relegation play off.

The first half of the game was actually quite a competitive affair. While Barrog immediately took the lead with the efforts of Joe Flanagan and never lost it for the entirety of the half, Judes remained hot on their trails and scores from the likes of Callum Graham and Conor Nolan ensured that Judes remained in touching distance within the first 15 minutes of the game.

At one stage Jude’s found themselves only a point behind after impressive scores from Kevin Lahiff, John Carty and two Conor Nolan frees.

They were unable to get their noses in front however and by the time of the interval Barrog had reestablished their four point lead with the scoreline reading 0-13 to 0-9 at half time.

The second half of the game saw Barrog pull away even more with the continued scoring of prowess of Joe Flanagan, Seadhna Ryan and Harry Nolan.

It would not be until the 40th minute when Judes would get their opening score of the half with Oisin Costello getting his name on the scoresheet.

It would be an isolated incident however and Judes would fail to garner any real momentum scoring just 0-2 total in that second half.

Even the normally ever reliable Conor Nolan was unable to convert several frees to increase their numbers.

The likes of Joe Flanagan and Paddy Doyle would prove to be vital for Naomh Barrog while substitute Finn McDonald netted a goal in added time to round off what was an extremely fruitful day for the team from Kilbarrack.

The result means that Jude’s will now be playing in the relegation play offs where they will take on St Oliver Plunketts.