Driver tried to take a swig of Bulmers talking to garda

A DISQUALIFIED motorist who tried to take a swig of a Bulmers can while talking to garda who pulled him over was before the courts.

Glen Gilsenan (35), with an address of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, appeared at Tallaght District Court, charged with road traffic offences.

Garda Niall McAhern told the court that while on patrol in Killinarden Estate on August 11, 2024, he observed a black Audi car driving with no lights on at approximately 3.20am.

Gardai pulled the car over and the driver identified as Mr Gilsenan was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes.

When asked if he had been drinking Mr Gilsenan said he had “a few cans.”

Two cans of Bulmers were in the arm rests of the Audi and the driver attempted to drink out of a can while talking to gardai.

The court heard Gilsenan was already disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

At Tallaght Garda Station, the accused refused to provide a sample, replying to the request by gardai with “am I f**k.”

Mr Gilsenan, who has 38 previous convictions including 23 for road traffic offences, appeared in court in custody, as he is serving a separate sentence and due for release in May 2026.

Defence solicitor John O’Leary said his client was pleading guilty to the charges, is a father of two young kids but has not been doing so well lately.

Judge Patricia McNamara was not impressed that the defendant was appearing in court for a third drink driving charge, which poses a serious risk to the community, and that he was disqualified from driving at the time of the latest offence.

“At least he admitted drinking to gardai but went on and had a drink while gardai were there shows a complete disregard,” said Judge McNamara.

Gilsenan was sentenced to five months imprisonment to run consecutive to his current sentence. Judge McNamara disqualified him from driving for eight years and fined him €500 with six months to pay.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme