Rovers travel to Greece to face Athens

SHAMROCK Rovers are travelling to Greece this week as they will take on AEK Athens in the third round of the UEFA Conference League.

Rovers come into the contest on a run of poor form in European competition.

Their opening game of the tournament saw them travel to Prague where they lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague and the second round of fixtures saw them host Slovenian side SK Celje at Tallaght stadium where they were beaten comprehensively in a 2-0 defeat.

They will be looking to boost up their points tally with the trip to Athens.

AEK themselves did not get off to the best of starts with their opening game in Europe. T

he Greek side lost 3-1 to Celje with Franko Kovačević haunting AEK much the same as he will Rovers scoring three past them.

They would find redemption in their next fixture however as they would score six against Aberdeen in an eye watering scoreline to put themselves firmly back on course.

Athens will likely be favourites heading into the Rovers match, they have made some high profile signings in recent years.

Leading their front line is former Frankfurt, Real Madrid and AC Milan striker Luka Jovic while in midfield they possess former Juventus and Argentina international Roberto Pereyra along with former Inter Milan and Euro 2016 winner Joao Mario.

Should Rovers manage to get a result in Greece as well as earning some much needed points they will also benefit from prize money.

€400,000 for a win and €133,000 provided serious financial incentive and reward for positive performances throughout the Conference League.