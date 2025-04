Areas of high deprivation need more investment to keep young people away from the drug economy

The young people of Tallaght won’t have the same opportunities as children from other areas as long as drug-dealing is so “normalised,” highlighted a councillor.

According to Councillor Louise Dunne (SF), who has decades of experience on the ground in West Tallaght, many teenagers in the area are still being groomed into that lifestyle, which “only leads to two places, prison or death.”