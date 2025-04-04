Horses, public lighting and the scourge of scooters all leads to intimidation in area
A LACK of public lighting is one of the issues affecting businesses and patrons at Neilstown Shopping Centre.
This leads to people feeling intimidated when going to the centre after dark, according to Cllr Jacqueline Sheehy (FF).
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
