Watching Caiden undergo treatment has been difficult

St Patrick’s Athletic superfan 10-year-old cancer patient Caiden Molloy, from Ballyfermot got to meet his heroes on Wednesday to mark Daffodil Day in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Diagnosed with leukaemia in December 2021 aged just six, Caiden is currently finishing out his cancer treatment and was ecstatic to meet St. Patrick’s Athletic Manager, Stephen Kenny from Tallaght, along with Club Captain Joe Redmond from Kilnamanagh and the squad.