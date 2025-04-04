Local Faces: Eileen O’Brien

Eileen O’Brien on the track at Lucan Harriers Athletics Club with the clubhouse in the background

Regular readers of our sports pages will no doubt be familiar with the exploits of this week’s star of Faces in the Community, Lucan Harriers’ own Eileen O’Brien, writes Ken Doyle.

Eileen is a runner, but not just any runner – she recently became the proud holder of not one, but two World Records. An incredible achievement for a 74-year-old who didn’t take up the sport until she was in her forties.

