Local Faces: Eileen O’Brien

Regular readers of our sports pages will no doubt be familiar with the exploits of this week’s star of Faces in the Community, Lucan Harriers’ own Eileen O’Brien, writes Ken Doyle.
Eileen is a runner, but not just any runner – she recently became the proud holder of not one, but two World Records. An incredible achievement for a 74-year-old who didn’t take up the sport until she was in her forties.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.