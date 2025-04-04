€50,000 sculpture at Glenview roundabout built but not installed

A NEW sculpture at the Glenview roundabout on the N81 Tallaght bypass has been constructed, with a cost in the region of €50,000 for the project, which still has to be installed.

The local authority say that the sculpture is at the tender process for the installation which is currently underway.

The sculpture, which is an artwork-coloured steel that references the spire of St Maelruan’s Church in Tallaght Village.

It also features the buildings and housing that have grown up around and the diversity in the area.

A county council spokesperson told The Echo: “A new sculpture at Glenview roundabout is being funded as part of the programme of landscape works for the N81.

“South Dublin County Council’s Arts Office administered the N81 Glenview Roundabout commission via a two-stage open competition that saw 28 applications submitted in response to the artists brief.

“The commission selection panel shortlisted six applications for further development and stage 2 selection.

“Following stage 2 assessment, the winning commission was awarded to artists Liam O’Callaghan and Mark Clare, who proposed an artwork in coloured steel that references the spire of St Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght, the buildings and housing that have grown up around it in the wider area of Tallaght and the diversity of the communities in the area.

“The sculpture has been constructed and a tender process for the installation of the sculpture is currently underway”.

When The Echo reported on the Glenview roundabout sculpture in August 2022, it was expected to take around six months to complete.

The production and installation of a new sculpture for the N81 Glenview Roundabout in Tallaght is expected to take place within the next six months with a cost of €50,000 it was reported at the time.

