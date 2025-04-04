‘Every young person deserves the opportunity to build a bright future’

At the launch of the €1.6 million Empower Tech Futures Fund were Eamon Ryan, Vice President,Technology at JPMorgan Chase and Jennifer O’Loughlin, BNY Ireland Community Impact lead. Front L-R: Ishika Gundecha, Daragh Wallace, Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Rethink Ireland and Anthony Mills, Business Development Manager, Rethink Ireland

YOUNG people from marginalised areas of South Dublin County may be able to avail of a new funding scheme, launched to tackle disparities in opportunity to access for employment.

The €1.6m Empower Tech Futures Fund is being provided by Rethink Ireland with the support of JPMorganChase, the Department of Rural and Community Development and BNY.

Organisations are encouraged to apply. The criteria for eligibility for organisations who apply includes a focus on young people aged 18-30 who are marginalised in the labour market.

Organisations must have a strong focus on the Dublin and/or Cork regions, and support young people into internship, employment and/or apprenticeship programmes.

The three-year fund will award cash grants and provide dedicated business support to up to five projects or organisations based in Dublin and/or Cork.

The fund is designed to provide young adults with the confidence and connections to build lasting careers by tackling obstacles through skills training and direct work placements.

These obstacles include a lack of awareness about career opportunities, gaps in essential technical and digital skills sought by employers, and insufficient support networks to secure and sustain meaningful employment.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to build a brighter future, regardless of their background,” said Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland.

“Over the next three years, this fund will equip young adults with the necessary skills, knowledge, and networks to thrive in the 21st-century workforce bridging the skills gap, breaking down barriers to employment, providing holistic support, building employability skills, as well as enhancing the workforce development ecosystem,” Ms Mortell said.

Eligible organisations can apply for funding by May 15, 2025.

Visit the Rethink Ireland website HERE for further details.

