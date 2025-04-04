Search
Local history with Monica McGill: Legendary community groups are the pride of Clondalkin
Clondalkin Youth Band parading their new uniforms

Echo StaffApril 4, 2025 10:51 am

Over the past years, various local community activity groups based in Clondalkin have taken part in our St Patrick’s Day parade.

Three such groups are legendary – the Clondalkin St Killian’s Scouts, the St Joseph’s Pipe Band, and the Clondalkin Youth Band.

