Local history with Monica McGill: Legendary community groups are the pride of Clondalkin
Over the past years, various local community activity groups based in Clondalkin have taken part in our St Patrick’s Day parade.
Three such groups are legendary – the Clondalkin St Killian’s Scouts, the St Joseph’s Pipe Band, and the Clondalkin Youth Band.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
People in their 20s sitting in cars could be ‘biggest crowd’ of nitrous oxide usersClondalkin
People in their early twenties could be the “biggest crowd” of nitrous oxide users according to councillors.At the Clondalkin area meeting, councillors...
Dumping rubbish in vacant council gardens is on the riseNews
South Dublin County Council will continue to use “less intrusive measures” to deter illegal dumping within housing estates in spite of councillors...
Most Entertaining Performance: Award secured by Clondalkin Youth BandArts & Culture
“WE never expected to win anything in the Dublin parade, as the calibre of bands performing was outstanding,” said Neal Christopher, Band...
Vigil for Josip on first anniversary of ‘shocking’ deathClondalkin
A VIGIL is being held on Thursday, April 3, for Croatian Josip Strok who died after suffering serious head injuries in an...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.