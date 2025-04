Lavinia Morris, General Manager of Microsoft data centre operations for EMEA with students Amy Warner and Dylan Scannell, planting trees at St Aidan’s Community School.

MORE than 4,000 trees were planted on the grounds of St Aidan’s Community School, Tallaght, this year, as part of a biodiversity campaign by Microsoft Ireland.

The multi-national has celebrated a milestone of 25,000 trees planted across the south and west of Dublin over the last three years.

TAGS BusinessTallaght