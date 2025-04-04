Grandmother honoured for 55 years on school board of management

A school celebrated an 88-year-old parent and grandparent who has been involved in the school management since “the turning of the first sod” in 1970.

Abb Keegan was part of the Board of Management in St Damian’s school, Perrystown, before they were even established in Irish schools in 1975.

On Friday, March 21, school staff and parents honoured her 55 years of service and contribution with a surprise party as she opened the school’s new playground.

“Today we would like to honour one of St Damian’s most treasured and respected grandparents,” wrote the school.

“The lovely, homely atmosphere we have here is attributed to wonderful past parents and grandparents like Abb, who have given so much to the school.

“Abb’s enthusiasm, her great wit, her love of life and laughter, not to mention her baking skills are legendary.”

Once the Board of Management was established five years after the school opening, Abb volunteered as Treasurer and is with no doubt the longest serving member in St Damian’s.

Boards of Management in Irish schools are all based on voluntary capacity.

People can commit to one working term of four years and some would commit for a second term, but “on occasion someone will commit to longer,” explained the school at the party.

“Abb has managed the school accounts for fifty years and every cent or penny has been fully accounted for through all of that time.

“Successive principals have been guided by her advice and often told off for spending too much money!”

For Ms Keegan, being part of the Board has also meant baking for Christmas fairs, coffee mornings, bake sales and all other special occasions, with her Christmas cake being “the most sought-after raffle prize” every year.

“Volunteers like Abb are the lifeblood of any school, she has taken the concept of giving to the highest level,” they added, as they thanked her for the difference she made to the school community over 55 years, along with her “beloved husband Joe.”

“We could never thank her enough.

“She is an inspiration to us all.

“She has dedicated herself to helping to create a great school for the young children in our area.

“It is a wonderful legacy and for it we are truly, deeply grateful.”

At the celebration, unanimously deemed “craic and fun,” all her family from near and abroad were in attendance as well as all the school pupils.