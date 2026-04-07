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Drugs worth €800,000 seized in Lucan
The drugs seized in Lucan by Gardai from the Ronanstown Drug Unit. Photo by An Garda Siochan

Drugs worth €800,000 seized in Lucan

James Roulston MooneyApril 7, 2026 11:13 am

A man in his 20s was arrested after over €800,000 in drugs were seized over the Easter weekend in Lucan, including a large quantity of ketamine.

€830k in drugs were seized following searches by Gardaí from the Ronanstown Drug Unit, after an initial search at a premises on Easter Sunday led to the discovery of one kilo of ketamine worth €60k, which warranted a number of follow-up searches.

Approximately €770k worth of ketamine was discovered, or 13 kilos of the substance, in follow-up searches carried out on Easter Monday.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the findings and has since appeared in court.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

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