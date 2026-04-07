‘The wildest horses are the best when tamed’

There is concerns over the rise in anti-social behaviour in areas in Tallaght

Calls have been made to have a “wider discussion” on the issue of anti-social behaviour in Tallaght neighbourhoods and whether those areas have adequate resources.

The ongoing issue of antisocial behaviour in parts of Tallaght has sparked calls for resources in affected areas to be assessed.

Councillor Adam Smyth acknowledged that the kind of behavioural issues several estates are currently facing are not something that can just disappear.

Cllr Smyth noted the work done by the West Tallaght Community Safety Forum and also acknowledged the recently established Local Community Safety Partnership’s role in this going forward.

The Local Community Safety Partnership had replaced the Joint Policing Committee and had its first meeting in February.

However, he questioned if enough was being done by the relevant parties to combat it and provide alternatives for those involved.

The Tallaght Central councillor told The Echo: “We need to have that overall wider discussion, bringing everyone into the room and saying, ‘okay, well what resources are here? Who do we need to speak to?’….

“…St Kevin’s Kilian’s up in Kilnamanagh, which has had a couple of issues particularly around Halloween and a few issues last year.

“St Kevin’s Kilian’s, as a GAA club, don’t have a clubhouse. So, it’s making sure that we’re actually communicating as a whole, rather than just the one department.”

Councillor Niamh Whelan also discussed issues a local club are dealing with in the council chambers recently.

Cllr Whelan described problems that are hindering their ability to impact their area, such as a lack of direct access from a public park, and their struggles to cater for an overpopulated locality.

Councillor Louise Dunne is on the new Local Community Safety Partnership and noted that the group are only in the early stages.

Cllr Dunne: “We’ve only had our first inaugural meeting, so we need to get our teeth into how that’s going to work.”

She did express her happiness that it replaced the Joint Policing Committee and described it as a “more positive” approach to community concerns.

The Tallaght South councillor also called for more engagement between youth workers and the youth at risk in the community.

Councillor Paddy Holohan offered an anecdote on his time growing up in a group of “wild” young people and how they navigated their years growing up, benefitting from their access to community facilities.

The Tallaght South councillor said: “My mam used to have a great saying; ‘the wildest horses are the best when tamed.’

“I grew up with a lot of wild people as a kid but most of them went on to do really good things when they were active in sport and in their communities and community centres.”

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