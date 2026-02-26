Drunken man was abusive towards public and gardai

A MAN who was intoxicated and abusive towards people outside Old Bawn shopping centre and with gardai, was sentenced to two months imprisonment at Tallaght District Court.

Bernard Lynch (53), with an address of Ely Close, Tallaght, appeared before court.

The court heard that December 2, 2024, gardai received a call about a male being abusive outside a shopping centre. Upon arrival, gardai approached Mr Lynch and he was abusive towards gardai calling them “cunts.”

While being taken to Rathfarnham Garda Station, Lynch told gardai that he “hope you daughter’s die” and continued to be abusive at the station to “all members at the station.”

When released during the night, Mr Lynch continued to be abusive and even when sobered up and leaving the station, there was no apology.

The court heard Lynch has four previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Ciara Ní Ghabhann said her client had too much to drink on the night in question, and has been going through a difficult family situation at the time which led to him turning to alcohol.

Ms Ní Ghabhann said her client had not got a clear memory of the night in question but was apologetic now for his behaviour.

Judge Patricia McNamara was not impressed by Lynch’s behavior noting it wasn’t the gardai’s fault nor members of the public at the shopping centre.

She sentenced Lynch to two months. Fixed recognisance of €200 was lodged, Judge McNamara ordered the defendant to be of sober habits.

Funded by the Local Court Reporting Scheme.