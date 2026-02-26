North Clondalkin Choir looking forward to busy calendar of events

“The North Clondalkin Community Choir is stepping into 2026 with renewed energy, fresh faces, and a calendar brimming with exciting events,” according to musical director Noel Collins.

Since returning after Christmas, the choir has welcomed a wonderful group of younger members whose enthusiasm and talent have already brought a new vibrancy to rehearsals.

Their addition marks an “exciting” new chapter as the choir continues to grow in numbers, diversity, and musical ambition.

Following an “extraordinarily busy” Christmas season, which saw the choir perform four major concerts, the months ahead promise both celebration and continued artistic development.

In April, members will head to Trim for a long awaited social event, offering a valuable chance to unwind, bond, and enjoy the fruits of their hard work.

With such a demanding festive period behind them, this getaway is expected to be a highlight of the year and an important moment of connection for the group.

As the choir evolves, plans are underway for a spring photoshoot to capture its new, youthful dynamic. This refreshed imagery will support future publicity and shine a spotlight on the faces behind the music.

Noel believes that musically, 2026 is shaping up to be “exceptional”. At the end of March, the choir will welcome back acclaimed soprano Charlotte O’Hare for another vocal masterclass.

Charlotte previously worked with the choir in November 2024 and joined them onstage for their 2024 Christmas Concert.

Her return is a testament to the strong relationship built and the choir’s commitment to artistic excellence.

Community engagement remains central to the choir’s mission. This summer, they look forward to performing at the Clondalkin Village Festival, an annual celebration that showcases local talent and community pride.

Singing for their neighbours is always a treasured moment, and this year’s festival promises to be no different.

Excitement is also building for an international milestone: in June, a group of 55 members will travel to Italy for a special performance in Alba, where the choir has been invited to sing in one of the oldest Franciscan churches in the country. This trip marks a significant cultural and musical opportunity, and preparations are already underway for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

With new members, international performances, community events, and ongoing artistic growth, the North Clondalkin Community Choir continues to champion the power of music to bring people together.

The year ahead looks brighter than ever, filled with harmony, connection, and a shared passion for singing.