Dublin Bus say they have been attempting to arrange a meeting for several months

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 3, 2026 9:28 am

“Dublin Bus first sought to establish this meeting in late September.”

Following last week’s ‘Dublin Bus cancels meeting with councillors’ article in The Echo, the public transport operator has stated that they had discussed the meeting with the local authority since September.

