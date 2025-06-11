Search
Dublin ladies up and running in All-Ireland
Hannah Tyrrell from Clondalkin is tackled by Emma Murray of Waterford during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Echo StaffJune 11, 2025 2:07 pm

AN interesting week of fixtures in Ladies football and Camogie for the Girls in Blue.

The ladies footballers kicked off their All Ireland group last weekend with a match against Waterford.

After conceding an unfortunate own goal before half time, Dublin found themselves trailing for most of the match.

Abbey Shiels of Lucan Sarsfields found herself beaten as her defender Sinead Goldrick played a misjudged backpass towards the goal which found its way into the back of the net.

A Hannah Tyrell goal brought them back into the game and consistent scores from the front line with the likes of Sophie McIntyre of Lucan Sarsfields kept Dublin in the match.

Lucan Sarsfields Sophie McIntyre of Dublin in action against Karen McGrath of Waterford
Photos by Sportsfile

Yet despite this, they were still two points behind heading into the dying moments of the game.

A quick double score from Tyrrell and Kate O’Sullivan would see them snatch a draw right at the end of the match.

The result saw the ladies footballers split the points with Waterford in what was a well earned draw.

The two teams now sit level in the group on a point a piece.

Dublin have the chance to grab top spot in the table this weekend as on Saturday afternoon they will play host to Leitrim in Parnell Park, a throw-in set for 2pm.

