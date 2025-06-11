Dubs edged out by the Cats in camogie C’ship quarter-final

The Dublin Camogie team were unable to repeat the heroics of last year where they triumphed over Kilkenny in an All-Ireland Quarter Final.

They were soundly beaten, though the score was a respectable 1-14 to 1-19 in favour of the visitors to Parnell Park. Dublin’s player of the match would have to be Aishling O’Neill.

The Castleknock player was by far the brightest light on the pitch for Dublin and scored a resounding goal at the beginning of the second half that will never get the recognition it deserved. Kilkenny have played Dublin three times now this year with Dublin being defeated on each occasion. The result has left Dublin with a trip to Waterford next weekend where they must win or risk being eliminated from the All Ireland, not even making the knockout stages.

Still despite the losses there were some spirited performances in the team. Hannah Leddy of Ballyboden St Enda’s put her body on the line with some blocks and tackles in defence. Her club teammate Aine Rafter also contributed, chipping in with a point during the second half that brought the sides within four points of one another.

That was as close as the gap would get however, Kilkenny’s resolve would remain strong and they would hold on to their lead and even extend it back to five points via Katie Power moments later.

Dublin remain in limbo with their All Ireland place in jeopardy.

Everything hangs on the match against Waterford next weekend.

