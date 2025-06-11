Tamhlacht secure cup and the league double

TAMHLACHT FC added the UCFL Prime Awards Cup to their Division 2 title when they came from a 1-0 half time deficit to win the cup on a 4-1 scoreline over Old Bawn FC, reports John Mooney.

In a cracking encounter, in Home Farm on Wednesday night, the Bawn had one hand on the trophy at the half way stage but ran out of steam, and goals, as Tamhlacht finally ground them down.

It had all started so well for the Bawn as they took the lead inside five minutes, when Cian Bates slotted home after beating the offside trap.

It gave them a huge boost and from that point until half time they were definitely the better side, with keeper Conor Keating in flying form and Bates keeping the opposition defence on their toes.

The Bawn almost added to that shortly after half time when Lewis Talbot was through on goal, but he fluffed his lines and it gave Tamhlacht the impetus.

I had the feeling that if they could make the breakthrough once they would add to that, and so it turned out to be the case as they got back into the game when they won a penalty. Brandon Brooks took the responsibility and slotted home coolly.

Five minutes later it was 2-1, and that was how quickly the game turned, as Francis Brooks crashed home at the far post after a corner was only half cleared.

All of a sudden passes were sticking, the defence tightened up and Tamlacht had their tails in the air and went looking for more, which followed fairly quickly.

Brooks followed up with his second, after the earlier penalty, when he latched on to a huge clearance from keeper John Gibbons and made it 3-1, and his overall commitment and work rate won him the man-of-the-match award.

With 10 minutes remaining, Eoin Moore, who is only back from injury, hammered home from the edge of the area to put the icing on the cake and start the celebrations early.

TAMHLACHT FC: J. Gibbons, G. Warner, F. Brooks, B. Brooks, C. Farrell, J. Walsh, B. Wall, J. Smullen, E. Moore, D. Cleary, R. Price, S. McMahon, D. Redmond, A. Deering.

OLD BAWN: C. Keating, C. Lyons, K. Glass, S. Doran, C. Best, L. Talbot, M. Lovett., C. Bates, G. Murphy, A. Breslin, N. Byrne, R. Callery, D. Potter, D. Kennedy.

