Peamount starting to gel together

Peamount United will be hoping they can kick on this season in all competitions. Photo by Bartley Ramsay

WE ARE almost halfway through the League season and for Peamount United things are getting interesting.

A scoreless draw with Cliftonville has seen them progress in the All Island Cup to the Quarter Final stage and an FAI Cup clash with Cork City beckons. The Echo spoke to coach Emma Donoghue on how the Peas have fared so far this season.

“Probably looks like a bit of a mixed bag of results over the course of the season, I think we’re gelling together and building. Some results probably didn’t go our way if you just look at the scorelines but our performances in games have been really really good.”

Donoghue spoke confidently of her team’s ability to juggle all three competitions at once. “We just take each week game by game, depending on what competition it is.

‘Obviously you’re going out to get maximum results in everything.

‘I think in the league anyone can take points off anybody at this stage. Shels and Athlone have done really well at the start of the season but I think we’re growing into it over the last couple of weeks and hopefully we build on that and get closer and closer to them.”

The draw for the first round of the FAI Cup took place earlier on in the week with Peamount now facing a trip to Turners Cross. While not getting an easier draw against a non league side, Donoghue remains unfazed by the challenge ahead.

“Obviously we’ve played Cork twice this season already and we’ve been on the positive end of both of those results so it would give you good confidence going into it I suppose but it’ll be a tough game.

‘They have Frank Kelleher in there, a really good manager in place so he’ll have them well organised.”

The other competition that Peamount find themselves in is the All Island Cup which they have progressed to the quarter finals of after a draw with Cliftonville last Saturday. Donoghue spoke to us about how the match went and ambitions of being All Island Champions.

“It was a stalemate, no goals. Played quite well in parts of it but getting that final product, getting goals at the minute is where we’re falling down a little bit.

‘Defensively we’re solid and we are creating a lot of chances but not being clinical in the final third which showed yesterday.

‘We’ve been drawn against Wexford away in the quarter final which will be another tough game away from home.

‘But it’s one that we are looking forward to, we know them inside out at this stage. What way they play and their strengths so hopefully we come out with a positive result with that one as well.”

