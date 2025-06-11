Templeogue U14s joy with league success

Back to back success for Templeogue United as the Under 14s have won the League for the second year in a row.

The side maintained an almost perfect record throughout the league campaign playing twenty four games and only losing a single fixture. We spoke to manager Derek Flynn.

“To be honest with you this season was even harder, we were a league below last year and its a little bit harder stepping up.

‘To be fair we played twenty four games and we only lost one which was a fantastic achievement to be fair to the lads.

‘It’s tough going up a league but that’s what it’s all about. You have to keep trying to better yourself at the end of the day and to be fair to the kids they done that.”

The final day of the season arrived and Templeogue found themselves in a fortunate position where they only needed a draw to secure the title. They did more than enough and emerged 2-1 victors at Tymon Park.

“It was a close league, Verona Boys came second and they were on the same points as us last week, we only needed a win or a draw to take the league and we done that against Raheny.

‘The whole league was quite tight, Blessington were third and Raheny fourth so the whole league has been very tight now to be honest.”

Flynn had nothing but praise for his players naming a couple as standout performers in the campaign. Captain Sean Armstrong deserves a special mention.

‘A proficient Darts player as well as footballer Armstrong abandoned an All Ireland Darts final in Galway in order to return home to tog out for Templeogue.

‘Darragh Hanley is another player who had a vital role in the campaign. The top scorer for the club Hanley netted over 30 goals this season in the league ensuring his sides success.

The question left on everyone’s mind is “Are they going for 3 in a row?”

“Hopefully yeah, next year we might have to change to Saturday because we play Sunday’s now and the GAA Feile is on. A lot of them play GAA for Saint Judes and whoever around the area. Half of the team play GAA so a lot of teams are going Saturday next year.

‘We’re going to push for it again anyway, it would be a great achievement. 2 is great but if you can get 3 why not.”

Congratulations to all involved particularly the Templeogue Ultras who loyally followed the lads throughout the season!

